Recommended reading

“Fans were tetchy about the future. When they heard these twisting rhythms and proggy sounds, all fears were allayed”: 11 great Rush songs from the 90s and beyond

By ( Prog ) published

While many fans favour the Canadian giants’ 70s output above all else, here’s undeniable evidence that they continued delivering quality music right to the end

Rush
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone has their favourite Rush decade, and popular opinion suggests most Prog readers favour the 70s – the era of sci-fi, sword and sorcery and those kimonos. The 80s period of mullets, rolled-up jacket sleeves and keyboards has plenty of fans too. But the band created an impressive number of great songs during the 90s and beyond, and here’s our list from 2022.

Dreamline (from Roll The Bones, 1991)

After the slightly stuttering Presto, Rush regrouped for their 14th album, the much more solid Roll The Bones. The astronomy-referencing Dreamline opened the album with it's punchy guitar riff, as well as being the first single. The song proved so popular it remained in the band's live set until 2011's Time Machine tour.

Dreamline (2004 Remaster) - YouTube Dreamline (2004 Remaster) - YouTube
Watch On

Bravado (from Roll The Bones, 1991)

The more gentle Bravado was a positive song of hope on Roll The Bones and proved to be another live favourite, featuring a delightful melodic solo from Alex Lifeson. It also didn't feature a rap sequence, as the album's title track did – a creative experiment that raised the hackles of some purists at the time.

Animate (from Counterparts, 1993)

"I love Animate. I think it’s one of the great songs we've done." Thats what Geddy Lee had to say about the opening track (and fourth single) from 1993 album Counterparts. The album continued the rockier approach of Roll The Bones as Rush returned to producer Peter Collins, having worked with Rupert Hine on the two previous records.

Nobody's Hero (from Counterparts, 1993)

A more reflective and personal lyric from Neil Peart which dealt with the loss of a close friend to AIDS. "He prevented me from ever being homophobic," Peart once said. The song featured a string section conducted by composer Michael Kamen, at the suggestion of producer Peter Collins. It was the third single taken from the album.

Nobody's Hero (2004 Remaster) - YouTube Nobody's Hero (2004 Remaster) - YouTube
Watch On

Driven (from Test For Echo, 1996)

Driven was written by Lee and features three different bass tracks. It formed part of Geddy's bass solo when performed live, although nothing from Test For Echo was played on stage after 2005's R30 tour. Driven by an insistent Lifeson guitar riff and boasting a melodic refrain, the song also had a promo video mixing band action sequences with madcap sci-fi scenes.

RUSH-Driven (video) - YouTube RUSH-Driven (video) - YouTube
Watch On

One Little Victory (from Vapor Trails, 2002)

Ah, Vapor Trails – the return of the band to activity after the tragedies that befell drummer Neil Peart, but also an album that annoyed fans with its mix to the extent that Rush delivered a new version in 2013.

One Little Victory was the opening track, its propulsive Peart drum intro and insistent Lifeson riffing designed to herald the band's return with intent. The song opened the second half of the band's set on the tour of 2002 and also featured on the soundtrack for the video game Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit 2.

Rush - One Little Victory (In Rio) - YouTube Rush - One Little Victory (In Rio) - YouTube
Watch On

Far Cry (from Snakes & Arrows, 2007)

It had been five years since Rush’s last album when Snakes & Arrows saw the light of day, with only the covers EP Feedback released in 2004. Understandably then, fans were getting a little tetchy about the band's future. The minute they heard first single Far Cry, with its twisting rhythms and more proggy sound, all fears were allayed.

Rush - Far Cry (Official Video) - YouTube Rush - Far Cry (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Armour And Sword (from Snakes & Arrows, 2007)

Inspired by the Victorian poet Matthew Arnold's poem Dover Beach, this mid-tempo track from Snakes & Arrows is an other example of how producer Nick Raskulinecz helped revitalise the band on their last two studio albums. A brooding piece that explores the idea that we use that which protects us as a weapon to hurt others, it explodes into life with a searing Lifeson guitar solo half way through.

Rush - Armor and Sword - Snakes and Arrows Live [HD] - YouTube Rush - Armor and Sword - Snakes and Arrows Live [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

Caravan (from Clockwork Angels, 2012)

Caravan showed no let up in musical the renewed adventurism that typified the last studio album of Rush's epic career. It sounded great played live as well. The song, along with its b-side BU2B, were performed ahead of the album's release on 2010's Time Machine tour.

Caravan - YouTube Caravan - YouTube
Watch On

Headlong Flight (from Clockwork Angels, 2012)

The second single from Clockwork Angels, nods deliberately to the band's past, in particular 1975's Bastille Day while also sounding very much part of their present period. It was "a joy to write and record from beginning to end," according to Lee. Peart included a short drum solo, entitled Drumbastica, during live performances on both the Clockwork Angels and R40 tours.

RUSH - Headlong Flight (Official Lyric Video HD) - YouTube RUSH - Headlong Flight (Official Lyric Video HD) - YouTube
Watch On

The Garden (from Clockwork Angels, 2012)

The final track from the final Rush studio album, the sombre, reflective The Garden serves as a fitting end to their recording career – and it’s lent even more poignancy with Peart's tragic death eight years later. The track originally featured sampled strings, but in the end veteran arranger David Campbell was brought in to orchestrate the song.

Rush - Clockwork Angels Tour - The Garden - YouTube Rush - Clockwork Angels Tour - The Garden - YouTube
Watch On
More about prog

Cult US proggers Happy The Man's first two albums to be remastered and reissued

Tangerine Dream announce new From Virgin To Quantum Years: Coventry Cathedral 22 live album

"We have achieved what we set out to achieve": Aussie rock legends Rose Tattoo will play their final ever show next year
See more latest
Most Popular
Compulsion group portrait
"Britpop was the Make America Great Again of its day, xenophobic, misogynist, just horrible. We hated it, and it fuelled our anger." Compulsion were the greatest '90s band you never listened to, and now they kinda understand why
Acid Bath
"They completely destroyed the bar we were playing and broke a waitress’s leg. It was a trainwreck." Inside the chaos and carnage of Acid Bath - the great lost Louisiana sludge metal band.
Roger Waters
“You see people behaving properly and think: ‘I’d like to be part of the blowing of the whistle – even if it’s only writing a poem or a song or whatever”: Roger Waters changed tone, but not topic, on Is This The Life We Really Want?
Rosalie Cunningham pushing an amplifier that&#039;s part of a pile of vintage musical equipment while grimacing
"It's no longer about how talented you might be, but how good at social media you are": Rosalie Cunningham on breaking through in a shallow scene
Envy Of None studio portrait
"I want to expand my horizons": Rather than gaze backwards with Rush, Alex Lifeson is looking towards a bright future with Envy Of None
Hawkwind
“People have brains. They should use them instead of becoming like the machines they’re trying to play”: From experience, Hawkwind’s Dave Brock is against AI. Surprisingly, he’s also against the prevalence of legalised drugs
The Union-era Yes line-up
“The revolving stage was great fun, especially when it broke down and we got the audience to push it”: If anything mostly worked out during Yes’ Union era, it was the accompanying tour
Beast In Black
Beast mode: how Beast In Black, Diablo IV and Berserk have created 2025's ultimate metal-gaming-manga team-up
Kurt Cobain, July 13, 1989
"I was talking with Kurt, and he said, You should join my band." The night that Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon, and DinosaurJr's J. Mascis realised that newcomers Nirvana were going to change alternative rock forever
Tracks Of The Week artists
The best new rock songs you need to hear right now