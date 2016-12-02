Rush release 1976 Something For Nothing outtake

Rush have streamed a previously-unreleased live recording of Something For Nothing, which will be included in the upcoming anniversary edition of 2112.

It’s released on December 9 and includes a remastered version of Rush’s breakthrough 1976 album, rare and unreleased material plus newly-recorded cover versions by Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, Steven Wilson and others.

The new performance of Something For Nothing was recorded at the Massey Hall in Toronto in 1976. Other parts of the recording went on to make up that year’s live album All The World’s A Stage.

Last month Rush men Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson seemed to accept that their touring days were over, following the apparent retirement of drummer Neil Peart.

Rush 2112 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe tracklist

CD - DISC 1

Original Album Newly Remastered by Abbey Road Studios

2112 (I Overture, II The Temples Of Syrinx, III Discovery, IV Presentation, V Oracle: The Dream, VI Soliloquy, VII Grand Finale) A Passage To Bangkok The Twilight Zone Lessons Tears Something For Nothing

CD - DISC 2

Solar Federation Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz) A Passage To Bangkok (Billy Talent) The Twilight Zone (Steven Wilson) Tears (Alice In Chains) Something For Nothing (Jacob Moon) 2112 (Live at Massey Hall 1976 outtake) Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake) The Twilight Zone (Live 1977 Contraband) 2112 (976 Radio ad)

DVD – DISC 3

Live at Capitol Theatre 1976

Bastille Day Anthem Lakeside Park 2112 Fly By Night In The Mood

Bonus Videos

Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz) A Passage To Bangkok (Behind The Scenes with Billy Talent) 2112 - 40 Years Closer (Q&A with Alex Lifeson and Terry Brown)

200 GRAM – 3LP HOLOGRAM EDITION VINYL with CUSTOM STARMAN TURNTABLE MAT

SIDE ONE 1. 2112 (I Overture, II The Temples Of Syrinx, III Discovery, IV Presentation, V Oracle: The Dream, VI Soliloquy, VII Grand Finale)

SIDE TWO

A Passage To Bangkok The Twilight Zone Lessons Tears Something For Nothing

SIDE THREE

Solar Federation Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz) A Passage To Bangkok (Billy Talent) The Twilight Zone (Steven Wilson) Tears (Alice In Chains) Something For Nothing (Jacob Moon)

SIDE FOUR

2112 (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake)

SIDE FIVE

Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake) The Twilight Zone (Live 1977 Contraband) 2112 (976 Radio ad)

SIDE SIX

Custom Vinyl Etching by Hugh Syme

EXCLUSIVE SUPER DELUXE BONUS ITEMS

Original Hugh Syme STARMAN Pencil Sketch Litho

Massey Hall June 1976 Ticket Stub Litho

Massey Hall June 1976 Handbill

Three Collector Buttons

Rush’s Neil Peart: Keep playing because miracles do happen