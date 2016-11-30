Rush make $40,000 donation to Gord Downie cancer fund

Rush are to make a $40,000 donation to the Gord Downie Fund For Brain Cancer Research.

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart will be honoured with the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award at the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards ceremony in Toronto on April 20, 2017.

The award includes $40,000 to be made to the recipient’s charity of choice – and Rush have decided to direct the funds to The Tragically Hip singer Downie’s charity.

Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer earlier this year which resulted in his band playing a series of final shows – culminating in a sold-out performance in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario which was televised live globally.

Rush say in a statement: “We are pleased to direct this generous donation from the Allan Slaight Humanitarian award to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook.

“Many Canadian families have been affected either directly or indirectly by this terrible disease. Through Gord’s courageous efforts this cause is now getting the attention it desperately deserves.

“As fellow musicians and friends it’s our turn to help support his efforts to fight brain cancer now.”

Head of neurology at Sunnybrook Dr James Perry adds: “We are thrilled to learn Rush has made such a donation. It will help give us the tools we need to find ways to treat the untreatable.

“Right now we are investigating new drugs, surgical techniques and genetic therapies. We are using ultrasound to reach tumours that couldn’t be reached before.

“The funds so generously donated by Rush will support us as we continue our pioneering work, to the benefit of brain cancer patients not only across Canada but around the world.”

The Tragically Hip released their 13th studio album Man Machine Poem in June this year, while Rush have just put out their documentary Time Stand Still.

