Foo Fighters cover classic Rush song for deluxe 2112 box set

Foo Fighters and Alice In Chains members are among the stars who feature on a tribute to Rush’s classic album 2112.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters, prog hero Steven Wilson, Canadian singer Jacob Moon and producer Nick Raskulinecz have all contributed to newly-recorded versions of songs from 2112 as the album gears up to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Grohl, Hawkins and Raskulinecz have recorded a version of Overture, while Billy Talent have covered A Passage To Bangkok and Alice In Chains have contributed a version of Tears. Jacob Moon covers Something For Nothing. and Steven Wilson’s offering is a take on The Twilight Zone.

It will be released on 2CD/DVD and 3LP formats on December 16 via UMe.

The 2CD/DVD edition will also include a remastered CD of the original 2112 album by Abbey Road Studios, and an additional CD of rare, live and previously unreleased material including the new tributes.

The set’s third disc is a DVD featuring a newly restored vintage 1976 Rush concert recorded at the Capitol Theatre in Passaic, New Jersey, plus bonus videos of the Grohl/Hawkins/Raskulinecz track and Billy Talent track, and a new 25-minute interview featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and longtime producer and engineer Terry Brown.

The new 2112 remaster originally appeared on the 2015 hologram vinyl edition of the album – this marks the Abbey Road Studios master’s first time on CD.

A 3LP 200-gram vinyl edition incorporates all the same audio material, plus a special laser-etched LP side, the 2015 hologram on 2112’s side B and a unique turntable mat featuring the band’s iconic Starman character.

A Super Deluxe edition, incorporating both CDs, the DVD, all three LPs plus its bonus items and several exclusive collectable items including two 12x12-inch lithos – one featuring Hugh Syme’s original Starman pencil sketching, the second showcasing a 1976 Massey Hall ticket stub, a reprint of the 1976 Massey Hall handbill and three buttons featuring each band member, all housed in a box lined with velvet flocking.

For the first 1000 Super Deluxe pre-order purchases, a limited edition 7-inch pressing of the album’s first single The Twilight Zone and a custom red star 45 large hole adapter ring will be included.

Liner notes by rock historian Rob Bowman are included with all versions.

2112 was originally released in 1976 and is described by guitarist Alex Lifeson as “the first record where we sounded like Rush.”

This week it was announced that Rush will be given the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award at the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Awards ceremony in Toronto in April of next year.

Rush documentary Time Stand Still, which was filmed during the band’s R40 ‘final’ tour, is in cinemas now with a DVD due on November 18.

Rush 2112 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe tracklist

CD - DISC 1

Original Album Newly Remastered by Abbey Road Studios

2112 (I Overture, II The Temples Of Syrinx, III Discovery, IV Presentation, V Oracle: The Dream, VI Soliloquy, VII Grand Finale) A Passage To Bangkok The Twilight Zone Lessons Tears Something For Nothing

CD - DISC 2

Solar Federation Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz) A Passage To Bangkok (Billy Talent) The Twilight Zone (Steven Wilson) Tears (Alice In Chains) Something For Nothing (Jacob Moon) 2112 (Live at Massey Hall 1976 outtake) Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake) The Twilight Zone (Live 1977 Contraband) 2112 (976 Radio ad)

DVD – DISC 3

Live at Capitol Theatre 1976

Bastille Day Anthem Lakeside Park 2112 Fly By Night In The Mood

Bonus Videos

Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz) A Passage To Bangkok (Behind The Scenes with Billy Talent) 2112 - 40 Years Closer (Q&A with Alex Lifeson and Terry Brown)

200 GRAM – 3LP HOLOGRAM EDITION VINYL with CUSTOM STARMAN TURNTABLE MAT

SIDE ONE 1. 2112 (I Overture, II The Temples Of Syrinx, III Discovery, IV Presentation, V Oracle: The Dream, VI Soliloquy, VII Grand Finale)

SIDE TWO

A Passage To Bangkok The Twilight Zone Lessons Tears Something For Nothing

SIDE THREE

Solar Federation Overture (Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Nick Raskulinecz) A Passage To Bangkok (Billy Talent) The Twilight Zone (Steven Wilson) Tears (Alice In Chains) Something For Nothing (Jacob Moon)

SIDE FOUR

2112 (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake)

SIDE FIVE

Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall 1976 Outtake) The Twilight Zone (Live 1977 Contraband) 2112 (976 Radio ad)

SIDE SIX

Custom Vinyl Etching by Hugh Syme

EXCLUSIVE SUPER DELUXE BONUS ITEMS

Original Hugh Syme STARMAN Pencil Sketch Litho

Massey Hall June 1976 Ticket Stub Litho

Massey Hall June 1976 Handbill

Three Collector Buttons

