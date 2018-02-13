Rolo Tomassi launch video for their new track Aftermath

Rolo Tomassi have released a video for their new track Aftermath.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It, which will arrive on March 2 via Holy Roar.

It follows their single Balancing The Dark which launched in December.

Synth player James Spence says: “We’ve been trying to write a song like Aftermath for quite a while. While it may seem like a bit of a departure from the other singles we’ve released so far from this album, I feel like there has been hints to this melodic side to what we can do across our last few albums.

“We really tried to push ourselves to the limit with what we can do as a group and I think this song demonstrates another persona we can take on, whilst still remaining true to what we do.”

Rolo Tomassi will tour across the UK and Europe over the coming months. Find a full list of their tour dates below, along with the Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It cover art and tracklist.

Vocalist Eva Spence features in the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is celebrating the women who are making a difference in the current music scene – part of TeamRock.com’s #SheRocks campaign

Rolo Tomassi Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It tracklist

Towards Dawn Aftermath Rituals The Hollow Hour Balancing The Dark Alma Mater A Flood Of Light Whispers Among Us Contretemps Risen

Mar 26: Budpest Robot, Hungary

Mar 27: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Mar 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Apr 03: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 05: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

Apr 06: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Apr 07: London The Garage, UK

Apr 08: Leeds Strangeforms Fest, UK

Rolo Tomassi: Astraea