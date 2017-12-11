Rolo Tomassi launch video for atmospheric new track Balancing The Dark

Rolo Tomassi have released a video for their brand new track Balancing The Dark.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It, which will arrive on March 2 via Holy Roar. In October, the UK outfit shared a video for Rituals.

Balancing The Dark was written by guitarist Chris Cayford, who says: “This song, almost unintentionally, became one of the most unsettling we’ve ever written.

“I remember the first time we put keys over drone on the intro/outro and it instantly set the tone. To me, it just has this bad atmosphere and gives you a feeling that you’re not quite safe yet.

“The video is a reflection of that. It’s heavily influenced by Sean Durkin’s Martha Marcy May Marlene and The Sound Of My Voice by Zal Batmanglij – both of which install a similar feeling in me.”

Rolo Tomassi are currently on tour across the US and will play further dates in Europe and the UK next year. Find further details below.

Rolo Tomassi Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It tracklist

Towards Dawn Aftermath Rituals The Hollow Hour Balancing The Dark Alma Mater A Flood Of Light Whispers Among Us Contretemps Risen

Dec 12: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Dec 13: Cambridge Middle East, MA

Dec 14: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Dec 15: Chapel Hill Local 506, NC

Dec 16: Orlando Backbooth, FL

Dec 17: Tampa Crowbar, FL

Dec 18: New Orleans Gasa Gasa, LA

Dec 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Dec 20: Knoxville The Open Chord, TN

Dec 21: Millville The Funhouse At Mr Smalls, PA

Dec 22: Buffalo Mohawk Place, NY

Dec 23: Brooklyn Bazaar, NY

Mar 26: Budpest Robot, Hungary

Mar 27: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Mar 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Apr 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Apr 03: Glasgow Audio, UK

Apr 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Apr 05: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK

Apr 06: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Apr 07: London The Garage, UK

Apr 08: Leeds Strangeforms Fest, UK

