Clown on why Slipknot won’t share festivals with Foo Fighters

Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan says that he and his bandmates won’t share festival bills with Foo Fighters for fear of alienating their fans.

The percussionist was speaking at Pollstar’s recent event Underground To Mainstream: What Are Metal And Hip-Hop Doing Right (And Where Does It Go From Here?) in Los Angeles when he explained the band’s position.

He said (via Blabbermouth): “I ask myself, does Slipknot want to play next to the Foo Fighters? The answer is no, because my kids don’t want me to do that.

“If we play alongside the Foo Fighters, we are going to get new fans – I agree with that. I love that, but I’m worried about the kid that won’t come to the show, because we’re playing with the Foo Fighters. He wants to know why we’re not playing with Nine Inch Nails.”

Clown adds: “Those kids tell all of us what they want. So, don’t try to figure out ways of how to combine things for the new fan.

“I don’t need the new fan, I need the fan that has anxiety, parents are getting divorced, social problems, gender problems – I need them to come to the ultimate show. And they’re going to get that at Knotfest.”

Crahan reported in December that while he, Jim Root and Jay Weinberg have been writing material, Slipknot wouldn’t return to the studio for at least another year.

