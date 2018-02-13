Nightwish share trailer for new compilation album Decades

Nightwish have released a trailer for their upcoming compilation album Decades: An Archive Of Song 1996-2015.
The four-minute video features an interview with keyboardist and founder Tuomas Holopainen, who explains why he chose the 22 tracks that make up the double album, which will launch on March 9 via Nuclear Blast.
He says: “For me personally, it’s not the best-of. I think the correct term would be most essential ones.
“I wanted to include the most quintessential Nightwish songs. The Greatest Show On Earth had to be there to open up the compilation. Songs like Ghost Love Score and Dead Boy’s Poem had to be there, of course. But then, more obscure ones like My Walden and End Of All Hope, just to make it a perfectly balanced tracklist.”
He adds: “If a person who had never heard of Nightwish before would like to get a glimpse of what this band is about and has been about for the past 20 years, they would get the perfect picture. That was my philosophy in gathering those tracks.”
Nightwish will head out on the road across North America next month before returning to Europe for further live dates.
Find the Decades cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.
Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen is the cover star of the latest issue of Metal Hammer. Hammer, Prog, Classic Rock and TeamRock.com are dedicating February to the women who have changed and continue to shape the rock landscape through the #SheRocks campaign.
Nightwish Decades tracklist
CD1
- The Greatest Show On Earth
- Élan
- My Walden
- Storytime
- I Want My Tears Back
- Amaranth
- The Poet And The Pendulum
- Nemo
- Wish I Had An Angel
CD2
- Ghost Love Score
- Slaying The Dreamer
- End Of All Hope
- 10th Man Down
- The Kinslayer
- Dead Boy’s Poem
- Gethsemane
- Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
- Sacrament Of Wilderness
- Sleeping Sun
- Elvenpath
- The Carpenter
- Nightwish (demo)
