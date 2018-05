Roger Waters UK Arena Dates Announced

Following the announcement of Roger Waters as the first headliner at next year’s British Summertime event in Hyde Park, the former Pink Floyd man has announced four more UK indoor dates for his Us + Them tour.

Roger Waters UK Tour

Jun 29: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Jul 02: Echo Arena, Liverpool

Jul 03: Manchester Arena, Arena

Jul 05: BST, Hyde Park, London

Jul 07: Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

Tickets for the UK dates go on general sale on Friday October 6 at 9am. For more information about purchasing tickets, visit the Roger Water’s website.

The former Pink Floyd man is currently on the road across North America, and two weeks ago announced an initial run of six dates in Germany and Austria for May and June next year.

The European dates now also include dates in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, with further shows booked in Australia and New Zealand in the New Year (see full list below).

Further dates are expected to be added in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland.

Tour Dates

Monday, October 2, 2017 at 8:00PM Air Canada Centre Toronto, Canada Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 8:00PM Air Canada Centre Toronto, Canada Friday, October 6, 2017 at 8:00PM Centre Videotron Québec, Canada Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 8:00PM Centre Videotron Québec, Canada Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 7:00PM Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Canada Friday, October 13, 2017 at 8:00PM Air Canada Centre Toronto, Canada Monday, October 16, 2017 at 8:00PM Centre Bell Centre Montreal, Canada Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 8:00PM Centre Bell Centre Montreal, Canada Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 8:00PM Centre Bell Centre Montreal, Canada Sunday, October 22, 2017 at 8:00PM Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Canada Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 8:00PM Rogers Place Edmonton, Canada Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 8:00PM Rogers Place Edmonton, Canada Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 8:00PM Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 8:00PM Rogers Arena Vancouver, Canada Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 8:00PM Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8:00PM Forsyth Barr Stadium Dunedin, New Zealand Friday, February 2, 2018 at 8:00PM Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 8:00PM Brisbane Entertainment Centre Boondall, Australia Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Australia Friday, February 16, 2018 at 8:00PM Adelaide Entertainment Centre Hindmarsh, Australia Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM Perth Arena Perth, Australia Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 8:00PM Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8:00PM WiZink Center Madrid, Spain Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:00PM SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 8:00PM Arena Zagreb Zagreb, Croatia Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, Germany Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:01PM Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:00PM Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany Monday, June 4, 2018 at 7:00PM SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany Monday, June 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Lanxess Arena Cologne, Germany Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Olympiahalle Munchen, Germany Monday, June 18, 2018 at 8:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 8:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands Friday, June 22, 2018 at 8:00PM Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands Friday, August 3, 2018 at 6:00PM TAURON Arena Kraków Kraków, Poland Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 6:00PM ERGO ARENA Gdańsk/Sopot, Poland Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 8:00PM Jyske Bank Boxen Herning, Denmark Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Royal Arena Copenhagen, Denmark Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Royal Arena Copenhagen, Denmark Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Telenor Arena, Oslo Oslo, Norway Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Telenor Arena, Oslo Oslo, Norway Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 8:00PM Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 7:00PM HARTWALL ARENA Helsinki, Finland Friday, August 24, 2018 at 8:00PM Arēna Rīga Riga, Latvia Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Zalgiris Arena Kaunas, Lithuania

