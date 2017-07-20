Watch video for Roger Waters' emotional new track Wait For Her

Roger Waters has released a video for his emotional new track Wait For Her.

It’s taken from the former Pink Floyd man’s latest studio album Is This The Life We Really Want? which came out in June via Columbia Records. It’s Waters first studio album since 1992’s Amused To Death.

Waters once again collaborated with Sean Evans for the promo, with the pair working together previously on the poignant video for The Last Refugee. The short also features actor and dancer Azzura who also starred in the previous release.

Evans tells Rolling Stone: “We met Azzura while doing a casting for the part in The Last Refugee.

“That part called for a woman who was an experienced flamenco dancer and who could convincingly have a mother/daughter interaction with a child actress.

“Azzura was perfect – she’s a trained dancer and when not dancing, she works with kids. She did such a fantastic job during the filming of The Last Refugee, that Roger and I wanted to include her in Wait For Her.”

Evans adds: “The song has a yearning that we felt a band performance alone wouldn’t quite address.”

Rolling Stone also report that the track was inspired by the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish’s work Lessons From The Kama Sutra.

Evans continues: “When Roger wrote this song, his adaptation of the poem took on a sensual yet melancholy tone and the video needed to represent that. It needed to show femininity and sexuality but also needed to have an air of loss and pain, and longing for a time that was.”

Waters is currently on the road across the States on his Us + Them tour. Find a list of remaining dates below.

Jul 20: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 26: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 02: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Aug 04: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Aug 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 07: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 15: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Sep 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 27: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 03: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 06: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Oct 10: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Oct 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

