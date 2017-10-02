Roger Waters Announced As First Act For British Summer Time Hyde Park

Roger Waters will headline Hyde Park on Friday 6 July. Waters’ Us + Them Tour will be part of the larger British Summer Time series of concerts that take place in London’s Hyde Park throughout the summer, which last year saw the likes of Phil Collins, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, Green Day and more all headline the prestigious event.

The Us + Them tour, named after a track from the iconic 1973 Pink Floyd album The Dark Side Of The Moon, is Waters latest massive touring venture following on from his 2006 Dark Side… tour and 2010’s enduring The Wall tour, which was the highest grossing tour of all time by a solo artist. Waters’ has been out on the road with the current tour since earlier this year, and it moves to Europe next year. He released his latest album, Is This The Life We Really Want? earlier this year.

Ticket sale details:

Barclaycard Presale: Monday October 2, 9am

Fanclub Presale: Monday October 2, 9am

BST Presale: Wednesday October 4, 9am

General Sale: Friday October 6, 9am

Tickets are priced at £65 (Launch General Admission), £69 (General Admission), £60 (child 2-9yrs/Guardian ticket (in pairs, 1 adult, 1 child), £89.90 (Primary Entry), £129.90 (Gold Circle/Premium View), £179.90 (Launch Barclaycard Summer Garden), £199.90 (Barclaycard VIP Summer Garden), £249.90 (The Terrace) and £249.90 (Diamond View).

Tickets and information from the BST Hyde Park website. Tickets also go on sale via Amazon on Wednesday at 9am.