Roger Waters announces European tour

Roger Waters has announced that he’ll bring his Us + Them tour to Europe next year.

The former Pink Floyd man is currently on the road across North America and he’s now announced an initial run of six dates in Germany and Austria for May and June next year.

Those will be followed by further live shows in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland – with further details to be revealed in due course.

The shows will feature classic Pink Floyd tracks, new songs and material from Waters’ latest album Is This The Life We Really Want?.

Find a list of the six confirmed shows below.

May 14: Hamburg Barclay Centre, Germany

May 16: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 02: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 04: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jun 11: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Roger Waters: Is this the life he really wants?