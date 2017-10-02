Pink Floyd exhibition extends opening times

Organisers of Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains, the exhibition devoted to the rock giants that opened in May, have extended the show’s opening times as the closing date of October 15 nears.

The exhibition, hosted by London’s Victoria & Albert Museum, will be open for 42 hours this coming weekend, while viewing times will be extended on selected dates, with the show opening at 9am and closing at 10pm. For more details, visit the exhibition website.

This Mortal Remains has attracted 373,000 visitors since opening, and another 4500 tickets have just been put on sale.

The exhibition has been organised to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and is described as an “immersive, multi-sensory and theatrical journey” exploring the music, visuals and staging used by the band throughout their career.

More than 350 items are on display, including instruments, music technology, original designs, architectural drawings, handwritten lyrics and psychedelic prints and posters, some of which have been “long-held in storage facilities, studios and personal collections for over 40 years, before being re-discovered.”

The statement statement continues: “The entry point into The Pink Floyd Exhibition is a replica of the Bedford van Pink Floyd used as their touring vehicle in the mid-60s. From this first moment, the visitor is immersed in Pink Floyd’s world.

“Emerging from the vehicle, they will find themselves transported to Swinging London and the UFO club, the home of the capital’s psychedelic music scene, where Pink Floyd became the unofficial ‘house band’ during the early part of 1967.

“This exhibit includes atmospheric oil and light show projections created by Pink Floyd’s 1960s-era lighting designer, Peter Wynne Willson, which, together with the accompanying soundtrack, ensures a fully immersive experience.”

Their Mortal Remains is open until October 15. The remaining tickets are on sale now.

Earlier today, former Pink Floyd man Roger Waters was announced as the first headline act at next year’s British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park.

