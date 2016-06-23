Rob Zombie unveils Medication For The Melancholy video

Rob Zombie has released a video for his song Medication For The Melancholy.

The track is lifted from his latest album, The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, which was released in April.

He launched a video for The Life And TImes OF A Teenage Rock God earlier this month, which he described as “a mixture of Three Amigos with a Dia de los Muertos twist, by way of the opening credit sequence of Natural Born Killers – hosted by a Satanic Paul Lynde.”

He’ll kick off his North American tour with Korn next month.

Jul 19: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bat Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

