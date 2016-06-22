Every Time I Die confirm Brendon Urie collaboration

Every Time I Die have released the tracklist and artwork for their upcoming album Low Teens.

The follow-up to 2014’s From Parts Unknown is out on September 23 via Epitaph – and the record will feature a guest appearance from Panic! At The Disco mainman Brendon Urie.

He sings on the track It Remembers.

Earlier this week, the band issued the single The Coin Has A Say from the record, which is now available for pre-order.

Every Time I Die are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, which continues throughout the summer.

Every Time I Die Low Teens tracklist

Fear And Trembling Glitches C++ (Love Will Get You Killed) Two Summers Awful Lot I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway It Remembers Petal The Coin Has A Say Religion Of Speed Just As Real But Not As Brightly Lit 1977 Map Change Skin Without Bones Nothing Visible: Ocean Empty

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR