Every Time I Die confirm Brendon Urie collaboration

By News  

Panic! At The Disco mainman Brendon Urie confirmed as guest on upcoming Every Time I Die album, Low Teens

Every Time I Die have released the tracklist and artwork for their upcoming album Low Teens.

The follow-up to 2014’s From Parts Unknown is out on September 23 via Epitaph – and the record will feature a guest appearance from Panic! At The Disco mainman Brendon Urie.

He sings on the track It Remembers.

Earlier this week, the band issued the single The Coin Has A Say from the record, which is now available for pre-order.

Every Time I Die are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, which continues throughout the summer.

Every Time I Die Low Teens tracklist

  1. Fear And Trembling
  2. Glitches
  3. C++ (Love Will Get You Killed)
  4. Two Summers
  5. Awful Lot
  6. I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway
  7. It Remembers
  8. Petal
  9. The Coin Has A Say
  10. Religion Of Speed
  11. Just As Real But Not As Brightly Lit
  12. 1977
  13. Map Change
  14. Skin Without Bones
  15. Nothing Visible: Ocean Empty

Vans Warped Tour 2016

Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX
Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA
Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN
Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL
Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL
Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA
Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY
Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY
Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN
Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI
Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI
Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS
Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO
Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM
Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA
Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA
Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV
Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID
Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR