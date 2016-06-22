Every Time I Die confirm Brendon Urie collaboration

Every Time I Die have released the tracklist and artwork for their upcoming album Low Teens.
The follow-up to 2014’s From Parts Unknown is out on September 23 via Epitaph – and the record will feature a guest appearance from Panic! At The Disco mainman Brendon Urie.
He sings on the track It Remembers.
Earlier this week, the band issued the single The Coin Has A Say from the record, which is now available for pre-order.
Every Time I Die are currently on the Vans Warped Tour, which continues throughout the summer.
Every Time I Die Low Teens tracklist
- Fear And Trembling
- Glitches
- C++ (Love Will Get You Killed)
- Two Summers
- Awful Lot
- I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway
- It Remembers
- Petal
- The Coin Has A Say
- Religion Of Speed
- Just As Real But Not As Brightly Lit
- 1977
- Map Change
- Skin Without Bones
- Nothing Visible: Ocean Empty
Vans Warped Tour 2016
Jun 24: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX
Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA
Jun 29: Nashville The Fairgrounds, TN
Jun 30: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA
Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL
Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL
Jul 03: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Amphitheatre, VA
Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY
Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 09: Wantagh Nikkon At Jones Beach, NY
Jul 10: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Jul 14: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY
Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD
Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 19: Noblesville Klpsch Music Center, IN
Jul 20: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI
Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI
Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS
Jul 30: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center Arena Lot, CO
Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM
Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA
Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA
Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV
Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID
Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR