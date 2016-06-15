Rob Zombie in Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God video

Rob Zombie has released his video for The Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God.
It’s taken from latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, and sees writer and producer Zombie taking a road trip with the Devil.
He describes the promo as “a mixture of Three Amigos with a Dia de los Muertos twist, by way of the opening credit sequence of Natural Born Killers – hosted by a Satanic Paul Lynde.”
The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was released in April. Zombie tours North America with Korn starting next month.
Rob Zombie 2016 tour dates
Jul 19: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID
Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bat Resort & Casino, NV
Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX
Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX
Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN
Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS
Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Aug 24: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA