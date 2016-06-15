Rob Zombie in Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God video

Rob Zombie has released his video for The Life And Times Of A Teenage Rock God.

It’s taken from latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, and sees writer and producer Zombie taking a road trip with the Devil.

He describes the promo as “a mixture of Three Amigos with a Dia de los Muertos twist, by way of the opening credit sequence of Natural Born Killers – hosted by a Satanic Paul Lynde.”

The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was released in April. Zombie tours North America with Korn starting next month.

Jul 19: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 20: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 22: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Jul 24: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 26: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 27: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 29: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 30: Las Vegas Mandalay Bat Resort & Casino, NV

Aug 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 04: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Aug 06: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 10: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 21: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 23: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 24: Akron Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 27: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Aug 28: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 30: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Sep 02: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

