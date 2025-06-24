The Zombies announce documentary screenings for June and July

Proto-proggers The Zombies have announced three special screenings for their recent documentary, The Zombies: Hung Up On A Dream.

The film was a success at last year's SXSW festival and is set for UK-wide release across all video platforms from July, when it can be rented via Amazon Prime/Apple etc and will be available for streaming later this year. You can watch the trailer below.

Original band members Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, and Hugh Grundy, along with Director Robert Schwartzman will be in attendance for the June 24 and 26 Q&As.

Tonight the band will attend a screening at The Finsbury Park Picturehouse at 7.30pm. With it being singer Colin Blunstone's 80th birthday today, old friend Sir Tim Rice will conduct the Q+A which will take place at approximately around 9pm at the after party at the bar in the cinema.

On Thursday June 26 the band will be at the screening at the Hackney Picturehouse at 7.30pm with a 30 min Q&A to follow approximately around 9pm (moderator TBC).

Then on Saturday July 5 the band will be on home turf at the Odyssey Cinema in St Albans for a 7om screening, with the 30 min Q&A to follow approximately around 8:30pm (moderator TBC).

The Zombies will also be releasing their remastered catalogue later this year on Qprime, the first release of which will be the remaster of Odessey And Oracle.

