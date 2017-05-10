Long lost Genesis tracks feature on new album

An album featuring recently discovered Genesis tracks from the 1960s has been released under the guidance of Jonathan King.

The master tapes were sent to King, who discovered the band in 1967, after they were recently unearthed in an old warehouse. The tapes had seemingly been cast aside following the sale of London’s Regent Sound Studios in the 70s.

Now King and Steve Levine have remixed the tracks and released the album Genesis: 50 Years Ago.

King says: “The multis were in an old warehouse and had been, with hundreds of others, since the two Regent Sound Studios had been bought and all the tapes stored away in the 60s or 70s.

“Nobody knew of their existence until I got a call from a friend – fortunately employed to go through them and knowing my connection.

“With delight we listened to the numerous tapes and takes. I could not believe how fantastic Peter Gabriel’s voice was – the reason I signed the group in the first place. And the songs are really great too. I think it is a tremendous album.”

King adds: “We have done several total remixes, some simply featuring the brilliant vocals a cappella, some are stereo mixes of the original tracks and some are as they were for comparison, or because I felt they still sound great.”

50 Years Ago is now available to purchase, while the full tracklist, along with a photograph of one of the long lost tapes, can be seen below.

One of the recently discovered tapes (Image: © Jonathan King)

Genesis: 50 Years Ago tracklist

In Hiding (Vocals) One Day (New Stereo Mix) A Winter’s Tale (multiple mono takes with studio chatter) A Place to Call My Own (Vocals) The Silent Sun (mono mix) In Hiding (New Stereo Mix) On the Trail Of The One Eyed Hound (New Stereo Mix) Where The Sour Turns to Sweet (mono mix) A Place To Call My Own (New Mix) One Day (mono mix) In Limbo (mono mix) Am I Very Wrong? (mono mix) The Serpent (mono mix) The Serpent (Vocals) (3:57) The Silent Sun (Alternate New Mix - mono w/o strings) The Conqueror (mono mix) Image Blown Out (alternate demo version) That’s Me (mono mix) In The Wilderness (mono mix) The Window (mono mix) In the Beginning (New Mix) Fireside Song (New Mix) Where the Sour Turns to Sweet (New Mix - w/o strings)

