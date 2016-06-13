Rob Reed in Sanctuary II opening video

Magenta’s Rob Reed has released a video for the opening section from latest solo album Sanctuary II.

The follow-up to last year’s Sanctuary – his personal tribute to Mike Oldfield classic Tubular Bells – features Les Penning on recorders and Simon Phillips on drums, and it was completed by Oldfield collaborators Tom Newman and Simon Heyworth.

He’s also revealed a video of Phillips recording drum tracks from his studio in the United States.

Multi-instrumentalist Reed tells Prog: “It’s been a dream come to true to have Simon playing drums and Les playing recorders, and having the Tubular Bells production team of Tom and Simon.”

He’s gearing up for two live performances based on the Sanctuary albums at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Wiltshire on October 8.

“We have a fantastic band lined up and hopefully some special guests,” he reports. “It’s going to be a very special, very intimate experience.”

Some tickets remain for the shows. Sanctuary II is on sale now.

Rob Reed: The Ultimate Mike Oldfield Fan!