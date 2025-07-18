Last month Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty completed a triumphant set on Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage, but it wasn't his only UK show: ten days earlier, he gave a short, intimate performance at EartH in Hackney, East London, after participating in an audience Q&A.

Accompanied by his sons, Shane and Tyler, Fogerty played three classic Creedence songs: Have You Ever Seen the Rain?, Bad Moon Rising and Proud Mary. Footage of the latter two songs has already made its way online, and today Fogerty has released film of the set opener (below), which he introduces by telling the audience, "You've been a rainbow in my life, and this song has a rainbow in it."

John Fogerty is the subject of a new in-depth interview in the current issue of Classic Rock, out now. Find out more about this issue or buy it online (Image credit: Future)

The release comes ahead of Fogerty's upcoming album Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which finds the singer/songwriter rerecording his greatest songs with a band that includes Shane and Tyler Fogerty, and coincides with the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out today and features an in-depth interview with Fogerty Sr. about his long career and the new album.

"I’m not sure that I understood this while I was making the record, but I’ve been told this now back to me," Fogerty tells Classic Rock. "I’ve heard the word ‘fresh’ a bunch of times. ‘Wow, it sounds fresh!’ I didn’t try to make it fresh, whatever that is. I was just trying to make it good. I was trying to do a good job, make a good record.

"But I think the thing you can really feel is there’s joy in the music, because I feel unrestrained. In many ways, during the last times of Creedence, that was a band disintegrating, and things were not feeling all that wonderful every day. Whereas making this record with my family, with my kids, was a beautiful experience. I think there’s a great sense of joy about the whole thing, and other people have told me that they hear that and feel that."

The new issue of Classic Rock is out now. Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years is released on August 22.

John Fogerty - Have You Ever Seen The Rain (Live in Hackney, London at EartH Theatre) - YouTube Watch On

John Fogerty: Legacy - The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years tracklist

01. Up Around The Bend

02. Who’ll Stop The Rain

03. Proud Mary

04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door

06. Born On The Bayou

07. Run Through The Jungle

08. Someday Never Comes

09. Porterville

10. Hey Tonight

11. Lodi

12. Wrote A Song For Everyone

13. Bootleg

14. Don’t Look Now

15. Long As I Can See The Light

16. Down On The Corner

17. Bad Moon Rising

18. Travelin’ Band

19. Green River

20. Fortunate Son

Aug 01: Doswell SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park, VA

Aug 02: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE

Aug 03: Quincy Veterans Memorial Stadium, MA

Aug 30: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Sep 20: Las Vegas iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025, NV

Buy John Fogerty tickets