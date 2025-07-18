"You've been a rainbow in my life, and this song has a rainbow in it": Watch John Fogerty play Have You Ever Seen The Rain? at intimate London show
The footage coincides with the new issue of Classic Rock, which includes an in-depth interview with John Fogerty
Last month Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty completed a triumphant set on Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage, but it wasn't his only UK show: ten days earlier, he gave a short, intimate performance at EartH in Hackney, East London, after participating in an audience Q&A.
Accompanied by his sons, Shane and Tyler, Fogerty played three classic Creedence songs: Have You Ever Seen the Rain?, Bad Moon Rising and Proud Mary. Footage of the latter two songs has already made its way online, and today Fogerty has released film of the set opener (below), which he introduces by telling the audience, "You've been a rainbow in my life, and this song has a rainbow in it."
The release comes ahead of Fogerty's upcoming album Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which finds the singer/songwriter rerecording his greatest songs with a band that includes Shane and Tyler Fogerty, and coincides with the new issue of Classic Rock, which is out today and features an in-depth interview with Fogerty Sr. about his long career and the new album.
"I’m not sure that I understood this while I was making the record, but I’ve been told this now back to me," Fogerty tells Classic Rock. "I’ve heard the word ‘fresh’ a bunch of times. ‘Wow, it sounds fresh!’ I didn’t try to make it fresh, whatever that is. I was just trying to make it good. I was trying to do a good job, make a good record.
"But I think the thing you can really feel is there’s joy in the music, because I feel unrestrained. In many ways, during the last times of Creedence, that was a band disintegrating, and things were not feeling all that wonderful every day. Whereas making this record with my family, with my kids, was a beautiful experience. I think there’s a great sense of joy about the whole thing, and other people have told me that they hear that and feel that."
The new issue of Classic Rock is out now. Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years is released on August 22.
John Fogerty: Legacy - The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years tracklist
01. Up Around The Bend
02. Who’ll Stop The Rain
03. Proud Mary
04. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
05. Lookin’ Out My Back Door
06. Born On The Bayou
07. Run Through The Jungle
08. Someday Never Comes
09. Porterville
10. Hey Tonight
11. Lodi
12. Wrote A Song For Everyone
13. Bootleg
14. Don’t Look Now
15. Long As I Can See The Light
16. Down On The Corner
17. Bad Moon Rising
18. Travelin’ Band
19. Green River
20. Fortunate Son
John Fogerty tour dates 2025
Aug 01: Doswell SERVPRO Pavilion at The Meadow Event Park, VA
Aug 02: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE
Aug 03: Quincy Veterans Memorial Stadium, MA
Aug 30: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON
Sep 20: Las Vegas iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025, NV
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
