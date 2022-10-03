Riverside, Soen, Voivod, Iamthemorning and more for Prognosis Holland and UK

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Prognosis Festival launches UK edition at Indigo At The O2 on April 22 and 23

Prognosis
Polish prog rockers Riverside have been announced as one of the headline acts for this year's Prognosis Festival which takes place at the Effenaar venue in Eindhoven, Holland on  the weekend of April 15 and 16, and which launches a UK version of the event at the Indigo At The O2 on the weekend after, on April 22 and 23.

Swedish prog rockers Soen, Canadian prog-metal legends Voivod, Rosalie Cunningham, Iamthemorning, prog supergroup O.R.k. (who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto), French art rockers LizZard, heavy proggers Cobra The Impaler, prog metallers Core Of IO and UK quintet Ithaca will all also appear.

A second headline act is yet to be announced, and there will be more bands added to the bill.

Prognosis launched in 2019, headlined by UK prog rockers Haken and TesseracT and with sets from Devin TownsendLeprous, The Gathering, Green Carnation, Cog, Wheel and more.

Last year's event saw performances from The Fierce And The Dead, Novena, Enslaved, KatatoniaFocusCellar DarlingWheelRoss Jennings and more.

Get tickets for UK.

Get tickets for Eindhoven.

