Novena announce new singer with video for Ghosts

Rising British prog rockers Novena have announced their new vocalist in the form of Austrian singer Pipi Gogerl, who has previously worked with prog metal bands Ancient Fragments and Question Of Eternity.

Gogerl features in Novena's video for brand new single Ghosts which you can watch below. She replaces previous harsh vocalist Gaia Mason who left Novena earlier this year, and will add her impressive voice to clean singer Ross Jennings vocals.

"Having performed recently as a five-piece following an amicable split with previous vocalist Gaia Mason (Slice the Cake), Novena is finally complete again as a six-piece line-up with the addition of vocal powerhouse, Pipi Gogerl," the band state.

"Ghosts is Novena at their most focused and succinct, packing three-part vocal harmony, infectious drum grooves, heavy riffs, and a catchy chorus, into just three and a half minutes of high-intensity progressive metal. Exploring themes of growth and rebirth, Ghosts allows Novena to expand their catalogue beyond the beloved Eleventh Hour era, completed in 2021 with The Stopped Clock EP.

"For Novena, 2022 is a year of reinvention, reinvigoration, and rebirth."

