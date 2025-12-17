Debate: What's the best album of 2025?

Another year nears its end, and another stack of records are vying for space on the turntable. Why? Because we're still buying vinyl like it's 1975, when the CD hadn't yet been invented and the only streaming platforms were found at railway stations during downpours.

Earlier this month, Classic Rock shared its 50 Best Albums Of 2025, a carefully compiled end-of-year reckoning that celebrated veteran bands refusing to fade, solo artists venturing where others fear to tread, left-field curveballs reminding us that rock'n'roll can still surprise, and new bands reminding us that new is sometimes better than old.

But what about you? What about the album that you loved, lived with, argued with, and kept coming back to?

This isn’t about rubber-stamping our choices. Bollocks to that. Lists are conversation starters, not commandments, and ours is no different.

Maybe your favourite album of 2025 wasn’t the loudest or the most hyped. Maybe it's something we missed altogether. Perhaps it’s an album that barely troubled the charts but refused to leave your headphones. Maybe it was the one that soundtracked long drives, late nights, or the moment you realised a band had got under your skin for good. Perhaps it's a pop record. Who knows?

You do.

So now we hand the floor to you. Dig back through the year, trust your ears and your instincts, and tell us which record mattered most. No rules, no second-guessing. Just the album that defined your 2025.

Leave your suggestion in the comments below.