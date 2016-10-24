Riverside release video for new track Shine

Riverside have released a video for their track Shine.

The song features on the band’s latest album Eye Of The Soundscape – their first since the death of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski. It was released last week.

Riverside previously released Where The River Flows from the follow-up to 2015’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

Mainman Mariusz Duda says: “Friday was the release date of one of the most important albums in my career. Inspirations with electronic music, which I grew up listening to, are finally here in the form I have always dreamed of – a full, long instrumental album.

“An album which will most likely disrupt a certain image of the band itself and will allow to look at what we have done so far from a greater perspective.

“When we were planning this Riverside release, I didn’t expect such turn of events. I didn’t expect an earthquake. But the artwork prepared by Travis Smith hasn’t changed because when we were making this album, we saw colours and we were overflowing with joy.”

He adds: “It is, contrary to what you might expect, a very bright and hopeful release. It’s supposed to heal and inspire thought. In spite of all. Because life must go on. It’s for you Gru, and for all of us.”

In September, Duda, Piotr Kozieradzki and Michal Lapaj announced that they’d continue as a trio following Grudzinski death in February aged 40.

