Brian May cancels tour over ‘persistent illness’

Queen guitarist Brian May has cancelled his UK tour with Kerry Ellis to deal with what he calls “a persistent illness which is destroying my energy and my will.”

He reports that he’d been struggling with the issue while Queen toured Asia recently, but it’s come to the point where he risks “falling down on the job.”

With no rescheduled dates in place, ticket fees can be refunded from point of purchase.

May says in a statement: “We’re very sad today to announce the indefinite postponement of our ‘candlelight’ concert dates this coming December.

“This is a decision I’ve agonised over, but in the end it has become inevitable.

“I managed to complete the recent Queen and Adam Lambert dates in Asia but I have been increasingly battling with a persistent illness which is destroying my energy and my will.

“I am now at the point where I don’t feel confident to perform the scheduled shows to the standard we all expect. I’ve been strongly advised to rest and heal, rather than go out and risk ‘falling down on the job’ out there, which would be a real tragedy.”

He adds: “I’m convinced it’s much better to cancel the dates now, refunding fans, and giving all our team a chance to re-plan their time in December. Sincere apologies to all.”

May has now cancelled all his appointments until the end of the year, and he’s flown to a “safe place” where he can “turn off the phones and media for a while.”

He reported earlier this month that he was “battling a very big black cloud in my personal sphere, which saps enthusiasm and makes you feel everything is pointless.”

But he said Queen and Adam Lambert were planning to follow their Asian tour with further dates, although he didn’t provide any details.

Collaborator Ellis says: “Brian is a dear friend of mine and obviously his health must come first. I am truly sorry that we are letting so many of you down. But we will be back next year for sure.”

The duo’s album Anthems II will be released in March. Queen release On Air, a compilation of radio recordings, on November 4.

Brian May and Kerry Ellis: Cancelled UK tour

Dec 07: Dorking Halls

Dec 08: Worthing Assembly Hall

Dec 11: Buxton Opera House

Dec 12: Leeds Grand Theatre

Dec 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Dec 15: Preston Guildhall

Dec 17: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Dec 19: Cheltenham Town Hall

Dec 20: Bristol Colston Hall

Dec 22: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Dec 23: Guilford G Live

