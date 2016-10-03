Riverside premiere new track Where The River Flows

Riverside have released a stream of their new single Where The River Flows.

It’s take from the band’s upcoming album Eye Of The Soundscape, their first since the death of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski.

Vocalist and bassist Mariusz Duda says: “This composition shows what the new Riverside album is about. Long, spacey soundscapes and the marriage of electronic and organic music.

“In my opinion a perfect introduction to our ambient and instrumental world. One of the last four compositions with Grudzien. One day we will all meet where the river flows.”

Last month, Duda, Piotr Kozieradzki and Michal Lapaj announced that they’d continue as a trio following Grudzinski death in February aged 40.

They said: “We know that some of you can’t imagine this band without the characteristic guitar of Piotr Grudzinski and for you Riverside has ceased to exist. But our story is not over yet – with a flaw, with a scar, with a wealth of new experiences, we have decided to go on.”

Eye Of The Soundscape will be issued on 2CD and released on October 21 via InsideOut Music. Pre-orders are now open via the label’s webstore.

The Eye Of The Soundscape cover

Riverside Eye Of The Soundscape tracklist

CD1

Where The River Flows Shine Rapid Eye Movement (2016 Mix) Night Session – Part One Night Session – Part Two

CD2

Sleepwalkers Rainbow Trip (2016 Mix) Heavenland Return Aether Machines Promise Eye Of The Soundscape

