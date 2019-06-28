RISE premieres video for new single Dark Cloud with Prog

Folk/prog artist RISE, formerly know as Talitha Rise, premieres the video for her brand new single Dark Cloud with Prog. You can watch the full video below.

"Dark Cloud submerges us in the overhang of a suffocating experience which is brilliantly portrayed by film maker Alex T’s unnerving music video starring actress Anna Wraith.," RISE tells Prog. "The electronic dream folk track features Peter Yates (Fields Of The Nephilim) whose signature guitars hang ominously under Rise’s haunting vocals. The song is the first hint at Rise’s follow up album to her acclaimed debut An Abandoned Orchid House."

Previously known as Talitha Rise, RISE (aka Jo Beth Young) is currently working on her second album, Strangers, which will be released on the Thoroughbred Music label in October this year.

RISE will play:

Plymouth B Bar - July 11

Totnes The Angel Gallery - 12

Ledbury Fringe Festival - 13

Cornwall Bude Lepallooza - 27