Rikard Sjoblom's Gungfly launch video for the title track of Alone Together

Rikard Sjoblom's Gungfly have released a video for the nine and a half minute-long title track of Alone Together, the band’s new album, which is out via InsideOut on September 4.

Sjoblom, who’s also in Big Big Train, reveals: “Alone Together is a song about loss, about not being able to take care of your child because of mental Illness and being forced to put them in an institution or a care home. Musically it’s an adventurous piece for me, I wanted to mix many different styles and sounds and I even ended up growling a little which I haven’t done since Beardfish days. I also mixed that with surf guitars and ballad piano... go figure!”

The video acknowledges American artist Kevin Sloan (The Flower Kings), whose work appears on the album’s cover. Says Sjoblom of the art: “I had just written lyrics for the song From Afar and was looking at Kevin’s paintings when I came across this one and I couldn’t believe the connection, particularly the lyric: ‘A million eyes watching glimpses of each other’s lives’.”

The album, Alone Together, sees Gungfly recording as a trio, with brothers and previous collaborators Petter and Rasmus Diamant on drums and bass respectively. The trio are due to return to the UK for three live dates in October 2021 and will co-headline London and Manchester with the Robin Armstrong-led Cosmograf. Advance tickets are now on sale.



Rikard Sjoblom's Gungfly UK mini-tour 2021

01.10: London Dingwalls

02.10: Manchester Academy 3

03.10: Chepstow Summer’s End Festival