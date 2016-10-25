Rik Emmett's Resolution 9 tease Res 9 album

Resolution 9 have teased every track on their forthcoming album Res 9.

The clip features 30-second snippets of each song on the record, and can be heard below.

Spearheaded by former Triumph vocalist Rik Emmett, the album includes contributions from Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson and Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie.

It also features Emmett’s former Triumph colleagues Mike Levine and Gil Moore, and current bandmates Dave Dunlop, Steve Skingley and Paul DeLonge. Res 9 launches on November 11.

Emmett said: “This album represents a journey through my life. The idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am and why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“There’s a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago.”

Resolution 9 recently streamed track I Sing, featuring a guest performance from LaBrie, following the launch of his work with Lifeson on Human Race.

Res 9 can be pre-ordered on Mascot Label Group.

Rik Emmett & RESolution9: RES 9 tracklist

Stand Still Human Race – with Alex Lifeson I Sing – with James LaBrie My Cathedral The Ghost of Shadow Town When You Were My Baby Sweet Tooth Heads Up Rest of My Life End of the Line – with Alex Lifeson & James LaBrie Grand Parade – with Gil Moore & Mike Levine

