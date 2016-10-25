Rick Wakeman Phantom Of The Opera crowdfund launches

The 1925 silent movie Phantom Of The Opera is to be launched with Rick Wakeman’s soundtrack for the first time on December 2.
Directed by Lon Chaney, the film has been fully restored and remastered in a limited edition DVD box set. The package will include a numbered certificate signed by the keyboard icon himself, along with Chaney photographs and reproduced lobby cards.
The DVD itself contains Wakeman’s commentary, an introduction from the late Christopher Lee and the original trailer. A vinyl version of the soundtrack will be issued in January next year.
A number of exclusive packages are available on the project’s Pledge campaign.
Wakeman’s sixth solo album No Earthly Connection will also be released in a deluxe edition on November 11.
He’ll enter the studio next year to work on new music with his former Yes bandmates, Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin. The trio will tour the UK in March next year.
- Opeth surprised by Wil Malone collaboration
- Pigs blood swastika painted on wall at black metal festival
- Phil Collins on new music: ‘I’ll turn the studio on’
- Riverside release video for new track Shine
Anderson Rabin Wakeman UK tour dates 2017
Mar 12: Cardiff Arena
Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 15: Brighton Dome
Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre
Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo
Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Mar 25: Manchester Apollo