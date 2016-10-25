Rick Wakeman Phantom Of The Opera crowdfund launches

The 1925 silent movie Phantom Of The Opera is to be launched with Rick Wakeman’s soundtrack for the first time on December 2.

Directed by Lon Chaney, the film has been fully restored and remastered in a limited edition DVD box set. The package will include a numbered certificate signed by the keyboard icon himself, along with Chaney photographs and reproduced lobby cards.

The DVD itself contains Wakeman’s commentary, an introduction from the late Christopher Lee and the original trailer. A vinyl version of the soundtrack will be issued in January next year.

A number of exclusive packages are available on the project’s Pledge campaign.

Wakeman’s sixth solo album No Earthly Connection will also be released in a deluxe edition on November 11.

He’ll enter the studio next year to work on new music with his former Yes bandmates, Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin. The trio will tour the UK in March next year.

Phantom Of The Opera artwork

Mar 12: Cardiff Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 15: Brighton Dome

Mar 16: Bournemouth International Centre

Mar 19: London Hammersmith Apollo

Mar 21: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 22: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mar 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 25: Manchester Apollo

