Rush's Alex Lifeson guests with Rik Emmett

Former Triumph frontman Rik Emmett has released a lyric video for his track Human Race, featuring Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson in a guest role.

It’s taken from upcoming Rik Emmett and RESolution9 album RES 9, to be launched on November 11 via Mascot Label Group.

The record also features guest appearances by Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie, plus Emmett’s former Triumph colleagues Gil Moore and Mike Levine, and current bandmates Dave Dunlop, Steve Skingley and Paul DeLonge.

Lifeson says: “When Rik asked me to play on his new album I didn’t hesitate for a second. He’s the consummate musician, a wonderful guitarist and a terrific person.

“There’s a rock purity in his songwriting and performance. It’s so much fun to get together and throw ideas around.”

Emmett adds: “This album represents a journey through my life. The idea behind a lot of these songs is me trying to figure out who I am and why I’m doing what I’m doing.

“There’s a common thread of positivity here that ties into the records I was making 30 years ago.”

Rik Emmett & RESolution9: RES 9 tracklist

Stand Still

Human Race – with Alex Lifeson

I Sing – with James LaBrie

My Cathedral

The Ghost of Shadow Town

When You Were My Baby

Sweet Tooth

Heads Up

Rest of My Life

End of the Line – with Alex Lifeson & James LaBrie

Grand Parade – with Gil Moore & Mike Levine

Rik Emmett's 5 Essential Guitar Albums