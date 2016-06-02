Ricky Warwick announces UK tour

Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts have announced a UK winter tour.

The Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy mainman is heading out on the road in support of his recently released album When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues).

Support on all non-festival dates will be provided by Vice Squad – and Warwick reports he’s excited for the shows to begin.

He says: “We can’t wait to get back out there and play a full-length set, and I am delighted that my old friends Vice Squad will be special guests.

“I’ve been a fan of Beki and the boys since their debut album No Cause For Concern. It’s gonna be a helluva of an evening.”

Meanwhile, Thin Lizzy are gearing up to play a string of European shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of frontman Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic Jailbreak album.

Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts UK tour

Nov 11: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell

Nov 12: Birmingham Academy 3

Nov 13: Sheffield Academy 2

Nov 15: Leicester Academy 2

Nov 16: Edinburgh Bannermans

Nov 17: Newcastle Riverside

Nov 18: Chester Live Rooms

Nov 19: Grimsby Yardbirds

Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 22: London Islington Academy

Nov 23: Oxford Academy 2

Dec 04: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock

Thin Lizzy anniversary shows 2016

Jun 17: Loreley Freilichtbuhne, Germany – with Rainbow

Jun 18: Bietigheim Festplatz, Germany – with Rainbow

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 06: Rejmeyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden – with Ian Haugland

Jan 19-23: Fort Lauderdale Rock Legends V Cruise, FL

