Ricky Warwick announces UK tour

Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts have announced a UK winter tour.
The Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy mainman is heading out on the road in support of his recently released album When Patsy Cline Was Crazy (And Guy Mitchell Sang The Blues).
Support on all non-festival dates will be provided by Vice Squad – and Warwick reports he’s excited for the shows to begin.
He says: “We can’t wait to get back out there and play a full-length set, and I am delighted that my old friends Vice Squad will be special guests.
“I’ve been a fan of Beki and the boys since their debut album No Cause For Concern. It’s gonna be a helluva of an evening.”
Meanwhile, Thin Lizzy are gearing up to play a string of European shows to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the death of frontman Phil Lynott and to celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic Jailbreak album.
Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts UK tour
Nov 11: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell
Nov 12: Birmingham Academy 3
Nov 13: Sheffield Academy 2
Nov 15: Leicester Academy 2
Nov 16: Edinburgh Bannermans
Nov 17: Newcastle Riverside
Nov 18: Chester Live Rooms
Nov 19: Grimsby Yardbirds
Nov 20: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Nov 22: London Islington Academy
Nov 23: Oxford Academy 2
Dec 04: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock
Thin Lizzy anniversary shows 2016
Jun 17: Loreley Freilichtbuhne, Germany – with Rainbow
Jun 18: Bietigheim Festplatz, Germany – with Rainbow
Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK
Aug 06: Rejmeyre Skogsrojet Festival, Sweden – with Ian Haugland
Jan 19-23: Fort Lauderdale Rock Legends V Cruise, FL