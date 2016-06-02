Motorhead in The Chase Is Better Than The Catch live video

Motorhead’s performance of The Chase Is Better Than The Catch is the latest clip to appear from the band’s Clean Your Clock live DVD.
It was filmed in Germany in November, just weeks before mainman Lemmy died at the age of 70.
Lemmy’s life will be celebrated at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods on June 13, at the Eventim Apollo in London. Surviving members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee will perform a tribute set with assistance from Saxon.
Voting remains open in the Golden Gods public categories. Clean Your Clock is released on June 10.
- Angus Young: Having Axl Rose in AC/DC means we can change the set
- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis denies drug claims
- Prophets Of Rage have Zack de la Rocha blessing
- Listen to some windscreen wipers accidentally cover We Will Rock You
Motorhead: Clean Your Clock tracklist
- Bomber
- Stay Clean
- Metropolis
- When The Sky Comes Looking For You
- Over The Top
- (Guitar Solo) The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
- Lost Woman Blues
- Rock It
- Dr. Rock
- Just ‘Cos You Got The Power
- No Class
- Ace Of Spades
- Whorehouse Blues
- Overkill