Motorhead in The Chase Is Better Than The Catch live video

View another clip from Motorhead’s Clean Your Clock DVD, filmed weeks before Lemmy’s death

Motorhead

Motorhead’s performance of The Chase Is Better Than The Catch is the latest clip to appear from the band’s Clean Your Clock live DVD.

It was filmed in Germany in November, just weeks before mainman Lemmy died at the age of 70.

Lemmy’s life will be celebrated at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods on June 13, at the Eventim Apollo in London. Surviving members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee will perform a tribute set with assistance from Saxon.

Voting remains open in the Golden Gods public categories. Clean Your Clock is released on June 10.

Motorhead: Clean Your Clock tracklist

  1. Bomber
  2. Stay Clean
  3. Metropolis
  4. When The Sky Comes Looking For You
  5. Over The Top
  6. (Guitar Solo) The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
  7. Lost Woman Blues
  8. Rock It
  9. Dr. Rock
  10. Just ‘Cos You Got The Power
  11. No Class
  12. Ace Of Spades
  13. Whorehouse Blues
  14. Overkill

