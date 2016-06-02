Rich Robinson reveals Which Way Your Wind Blows

Former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson has released his solo track Which Way Your Wind Blows, from upcoming album Flux.

It’s released on June 24 via Eagle Rock Entertainment, featuring a guest appearance from Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke as a returned favour.

Robinson recently said: “I love being in the recording studio – it fuels the desire to create within me. I enjoy watching it unfold.

“Each development fires another idea and in the end, you have this organically created song that seemingly came out of nowhere. It brings me such joy and peace. It never ceases to amaze me.”

He’s currently touring North America with Bad Company, in place of Mick Ralphs, who’s concentrating on other commitments.

Rich Robinson: Flux tracklist

The Upstairs Land Shipwreck Music That Will Lift Me Everything’s Alright Eclipse The Night Life Ides Of Nowhere Time To Leave Astral For To Give Which Way Your Wind Blows Surrender Sleepwalker

Jun 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 14: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 16: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Jun 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 22: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 23: Chicago FirstMerit Ban

Under The Influence: Rich Robinson