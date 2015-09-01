Renaissance confirm US tour

Renaissance have confirmed a US tour, with Yes and Moody Blues keyboardist Patrick Moraz to guest at two shows.

Annie Haslam and co have vowed to include a number of tracks in their set due to popular demand including Song For All Seasons, Sounds Of the Sea and Northern Lights, while debuting Immortal Beloved from most recent album Symphony Of Light.

Moraz takes part in the New Jersey shows on October 9 and 10.

Renaissance toured Europe for the first time in three decades earlier this year. The band have hinted they’ll return in 2016.

Oct 08: Port Washington Landmark Theater, NY Oct 09: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ Oct 10: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ Oct 11: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD Oct 15: Fairfield Theater Stage One, CT Oct 16: Norfolk Infinity Music Hall & Bistro, CT Oct 22: Rockport Shalin Liu Performance Center, MA Oct 23: Tarrytown Music Hall, NY