Renaissance aim to record London show for DVD

Renaissance have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the recording of their appearance at London’s Union Chapel on April 16.

The show is part of their first European tour in more than 30 years.

Vocalist Annie Haslam says: “It’s our goal to chronicle this journey by filming and releasing a live concert DVD. We ask for your help in funding the recording and production by offering different levels of pledge rewards for your support.

“We particularly look forward to capturing our performance at the Union Chapel venue, where bands like Procol Harum have filmed great-looking and sounding DVDs.

“Our goal is to complete the project by October.”

Pledge points include autographed copies of the final work, a credit in the listings, a t-shirt hand-painted by Haslam, a print of her artwork, violin, 1975 concert poster and more.

Renaissance are featured in the current edition of Prog, also including Marillion, Steve Hackett, Christina Booth, Arena, Sanguine Hum and more.

Apr 14: Milton Keynes Stables

Apr 16: London Union Chapel

Apr 17: Frome Cheese & Grain

Apr 18: Farnham Maltings

Apr 21: Wimborne Tivoli Ballroom

Apr 23: Bilston Robin 2

Apr 24: St Helens Citadel