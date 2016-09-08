Alter Bridge premiere My Champion video

My Champion starts with a stuttering riff that sounds like it’s about to break off into For Those About Tock We Salute You, before a cymbal crescendo introduces a guitar line that crunches with melody and menace in equal measure. Myles Kennedy’s vocal then lifts the song somewhere up towards the stratosphere as the song climaxes with a huge, cathartic chorus.

“The lyric was actually inspired by thinking back to my situation as a kid,” says Myles. “I was this really small, underdeveloped kid who had to work extremely hard to keep up with all of my peers. It was very frustrating. I would hear a lot of words of encouragement from parents, coaches, or teachers though.

“A lot of those things were stored away, and they manifested themselves in this song. I’ve been able to apply some of those concepts in my life a thousand times over since then.”

The Last Hero is released on October 7 by Napalm Records (world excluding USA/Canada) and Caroline Records in the United States/Canada. It can be pre-ordered now.

My Champion is also available on the free CD that comes with the new issue of Classic Rock.

A week ago Alter Bridge released a video for the first single from The Last Hero, Show Me A Leader. It was announced last month that Alter Bridge will tour Europe with Volbeat and Gojira in November and December this year. They have a number of remaining US shows over the coming months.

