Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea: I thought snowboard wipeout had ended my career

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has revealed that he thought he’d ended his playing career when a snowboarding accident left him with an arm broken in five places.

He had to undergo major surgery in February last year, and spent more than six months recuperating – and he admits he felt like he’d let his bandmates down because they had to postpone work on 11th album The Getaway.

Flea tells Rolling Stone: “I was at this fancy ski resort in Montana. I was snowboarding with Anthony Kiedis and we ran into Lars Ulrich.

“At one point we stopped to have a cup of tea. I said to Lars, ‘We should take a picture of one of us lying in the snow, all misshapen and stuff, and trick our management company that one of us broke our leg.’

“We were laughing about it – and literally 40 seconds later I just wiped out so bad.”

Flea says he was travelling at over 50mph when he lost control and landed on his arm. But despite being offered the use of a medical sled to get off the mountain, he insisted on snowboarding to the bottom.

“My arm started swelling up right away. I thought I just really tweaked it. But when I got down the mountain I was like, ‘Okay, I really broke it.’ That’s when they put me in the ambulance.

“A girl looked at my X-rays and said, ‘There are big pieces of bone shorn off. You broke it in five places. There’s nerve damage.”

He adds: “I was so bummed. I felt like I’d let everybody down, because we couldn’t record, but we’d written all our stuff. I was just really, really sad.”

Flea retains a metal screw in his left elbow. “I had a long rehab process, I got better, and now I’m totally back on top,” he reports. “I was worried I’d never play bass again – but luckily I’m rockin’.”

Frontman Kiedis recently told how the band scrapped the songs they’d written for The Getaway in favour of working in a new way with producer Danger Mouse. The band commence a European tour at the end of June, and return to the UK for the Reading and Leeds festivals in August. The album is on sale now.

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis helps save baby's life

7 Things We Learned During Red Hot Chili Peppers' Carpool Karaoke