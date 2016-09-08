Dave Grohl’s mum has written a book about him

Dave Grohl’s mum has written a book about what it’s like to raise a rock star.

Virginia Hanlon Grohl, an educator and writer, will publish From Cradle To Stage on April 25 next year, complete with foreword by her son.

And she’s spoken to other people who have shared similar experiences, including the mothers of REM frontman Michael Stipe, Beastie Boy Mike D, rap star Dr Dre and late singer Amy Winehouse.

Publishers Seal Press say: “While the Grohl family had always been musical, Virginia never expected her son to become a musician, let alone a rock star. But when she saw him perform in front of thousands of screaming fans for the first time, she knew that stardom was meant to be for her son.

“She often wondered about the other mothers who raised rock stars. Were they as surprised as she was about their children’s fame? Did they worry about their children’s livelihood and wellbeing in an industry fraught with drugs and other dangers? Did they encourage their children’s passions despite the odds against success, or attempt to dissuade them from their grandiose dreams? Do they remind their kids to pack a warm coat when they go on tour?”

From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars, which includes exclusive Grohl family photos, is said to “appeal to mothers and rock fans everywhere.”

Grohl is featured in the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Foo Fighters Quiz