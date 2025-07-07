Rick Wakeman postpones upcoming US tour to have surgery

Rick Wakeman has announced the postponement of his Strictly Wakeman US tour while he undergoes surgery to correct an unspecified but ongoing health issue.

The nine-date US tour was scheduled to take place in July, featuring the vocals of Strictly Come Dancing’s Hayley Sanderson. The tour was slated to feature new arrangements of pieces from rare albums, like Make Me A Woman from The Time Machine album, and Julia and The Hymn from 1984.

In a statement, Wakeman's spokesperson said, "It is with great regret that Rick Wakeman has to postpone his Strictly Wakeman tour of the US with Hayley Sanderson in July, as his doctors have recommended that he undergo surgery this month to correct an ongoing health issue.

"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for any rescheduled dates. When further information about the shows is available, ticket holders will be informed. Rick's UK tour with the English Rock Ensemble in October and other ongoing commitments are not affected."

Wakeman's The Return Of The Caped Crusader Pt 2 tour kicks off at Aylesbury Waterside on October 12 and runs through to Bristol Beacon on Oct 29, includes a date at London's prestigious Palladium on October 28.

On this run of dates, Wakeman will be performing his popular solo albums The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table.