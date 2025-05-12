"It's not a political statement, it is a human reaction to a horrific and unimaginable situation." Watch The Murder Capital perform a free acoustic gig in a Cologne park after two German gigs are cancelled over Palestinian flag display

The Murder Capital played a free acoustic gig in Cologne last night, May 11, after their scheduled gig at the city's Gebäude 9 venue was cancelled due to the club refusing to let the Dublin band perform with a Palestinian flag onstage.

The Irish band also had their gig at Berlin's Club Gretchen cancelled on Saturday, May 11, for the same reason.

The Murder Capital's frontman James McGovern explained the situation to fans in Cologne yesterday afternoon.



"We arrived into Cologne this morning hoping that what happened in Berlin yesterday would be an isolated incident," he posted on X. "But tonight’s venue, Gebäude 9, has also told us that we cannot have the Palestinian flag on our stage.

"We’ve tried everything we can to find another venue for tonight’s show, but it’s been impossible. So we’ll be putting on an acoustic show outdoors in a park somewhere this evening.”

"The Palestinian flag, itself, needs to be on our stage and needs to be as visible everywhere in the world as possible. These people are being eradicated, being starved, being bombed, and these war crimes and this genocide is being committed by the Israeli state, and funded and supported by governments around the world.”

“Us having a flag on our stage at a rock show is not a political statement, it is a human reaction to a horrific and unimaginable situation. But this is not history, it’s happening right now, today. We stand forever with the people of Palestine. Free the people of Palestine. Love from us.”

A post shared by The Murder Capital (@themurdercapital) A photo posted by on

Last year, the band donated all profits from their vinyl single Love Of Country to Medical Aid for Palestine.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement at the time, McGovern said: “Across the world, we are seeing hatred of “other” spreading like a disease. No claiming of land today is more barbaric than the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

“We are releasing a 7” record of Love Of Country, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Medical Aid for Palestine. In the face of, and beyond such clear acts of evil, it is more vital than ever to cherish the richness of our diverse communities and the power of human connection. We must stand firm against the rise of nationalist ideologies and speak up for those whose worlds are being torn apart by hatred and violence.”

Watch the band play Love of Country and Swallow in Cologne below:

12 May 2025 - YouTube Watch On

12 May 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Irish artists have been among the most vocal in regards to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



Fontaines DC, Kneecap, Lankum, CMAT and others have regularly expressed their support for the Palestinian people, and raised funds for Medical Aid for Palestine via gigs and merchandise sales, while all 12 Irish artists invited to play official showcases at the SXSW music festival in Texas last year - including Sprints, NewDad and Gurriers, cancelled their gigs, after it was revealed that the US army and defence contractors which supply weapons to Israel are among its sponsors.



In the wake of the protest, SXSW announced that it was dropping the US Army and weapons manufacturers as sponsors for 2025.