Rare London show announced by Dave Stewart and Barbara Gaskin

Dave Stewart and Barbara Gaskin have announced a rare London live date. The pair will play King's Place in London on July 9. The show is a rescheduled show from a proposed gig in the summer of 2020, which was postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic.

"We're pleased to announce that our special anniversary concert at Kings Place, London is set to take place on Saturday July 9, when we'll perform a selection of songs spanning our 40-year history including new unreleased material," the pair state. "Aided by guitarist Beren Matthews (no live drums this time!), originally planned for summer 2020, the gig was postponed twice due to you-know-what. Everyone who bought a ticket back in 2020 is guaranteed a seat in this splendid concert hall, with some places left for new buyers."

Stewart has a rich heritage in progressive music, featuring in Egg, Arzachel, Hatfield And The North, National Health and Bruford. He reached No. 13 in the charts with Colin Blunstone in 1980 with a cover of What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted and No. 1 a year later with a cover of It’s My Party, sung by partner Barbara Gaskin. Gaskin had been a member of acid folk band Spirogyra, as well as working with many of Stewarts bands. The pair have been creating what they call “intelligent pop” since the 1980s.

Tickets are priced at £31.75 and are only available through the p[air's online store, operated exclusively by Burning Shed.

Get tickets.