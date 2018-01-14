Dave Stewart And Barbara Gaskin Announce London Show

Dave Stewart and Barbara Gaskin have announced a rare London live date. The pair will play London’s Bush Hall on 24 August.

King Crimson drummer Gavin Harrison will feature in their live band, along with guitarist Beren Matthews. Matthews alone will also appear with the duo at two Japanese shows at Tsuki-Miru Kimi-Omou, Aoyama, Tokyo, Japan on 20 and 21 October.

Stewart has a rich heritage in progressive music, featuring in Egg, Arzachel, Hatfield And The North, National Health and Bruford. He reached No. 13 in the charts with Colin Blunstone in 1980 with a cover of What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted and No. 1 a year later with a cover of It’s My Party, sung by partner Barbara Gaskin. Gaskin had been a member of acid folk band Spirogyra, as well as working with many of Stewarts bands. The pair have been creating what they call “intelligent pop” since the 1980s.

Although there’s no news on the duo’s website, Matthews website states that he’s been working with Stewart and Gaskin on tracks for a forthcoming album. The site for the Japanese shows also announces that the gigs will be to celebrate the new album.

Tickets for the Bush Hall show are available from Burning Shed here. And tickets for the Japanese shows are available here.