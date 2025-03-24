"I'm not as humourless as my music!" Steven Wilson announces comedians as support acts for upcoming London Palladium shows

Stewart Lee, Al Murray, Clinton Baptiste and Frank Skinner will all support Steven Wilson on different nights

Steven WIlson
(Image credit: Kevin Westerberg)

Steven Wilson has announced that Stewart Lee, Al Murray, Frank Skinner and Clinton Baptiste will support him on the four different nights he headlines the London Palladium in May.

Wilson kicks off his first solo UK tour in May. He made a one-off appearance at Hackney's EartH venue to launch 2023's The Harmony Codex and his last live performances were Porcupine Tree's outdoor shows in 2023.

He will play at the London Palladium for four nights, from May 12, 13, 19 and 20, where he will be supported by, in order, Clinton Baptiste, Al Murray, as the Pub Landlord), Stewart Lee and Frank Skinner.

"The Overview tour includes an unprecedented four shows in my hometown - London," says Wilson. "Knowing that some people have tickets for more than one of these Palladium shows, I’m going to vary the set list as much as I can. But there will be at least one other unique aspect to each night. I've decided to try something I’ve been thinking about for several years and have stand-up comedians opening proceedings. I’m a huge fan of stand up and I’ve frequently been confronted by my listeners at stand-up shows, usually in a state of shock at discovering I’m not as humourless as my music (!).

"I decided to approach four of my absolute favourite British stand-up comedians with invitations to open one Palladium show each. And I'm extremely honoured to say they've all accepted. Each one’s very different in style and they’re all free to make me, my music and you the listeners the butt of their comedy. Depending on which night (or nights) you’re attending, you can look forward to short sets from Clinton, Al, Stewart and Frank. They’ll each be on stage at 7.30pm, so please get in early!”

Wilson's new album, The Overview, charted at No. 3 last week, equalling his highest UK chart entry along with 2017’s To The Bone. Both 2021’s The Future Bites and 2023’s The Harmony Codex hit the No. 4 spot while Porcupine Tree's 2002 album Closure/Continuation entered the charts at No. 2.

Get The Overview.

Steven Wilson The Overview Tour 2025

May 01: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
May 02: Olso Konserthaus, Norway
May 04: Copenhagen KB-Hallen, Denmark
}May 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Germany
May 07: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium
May 09: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
May 10: Bristol Beacon, UK
May 12: London Palladium, UK
May 13: London Palladium, UK
May 15: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK
May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. UK
May 18: Manchester The Lowry, UK
May 19: London Palladium, UK
May 20: London Palladium, UK
May 22: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
May 24: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
May 25: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
May 28: Lyon Bourse Du Travail, France
May 30: Stuttgart Porshe Arena, Germany
May 31: Munich Zenith, Germany
Jun 02: Berlin Friedrichspalast, GermanyJun 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jun 04: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Jun 05: Gliwice Prezero, Poland
Jun 07: Milan Teatro Degli Archimboldi, Italy
Jun 08: Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Italy
Jun 10: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland
Jun 11: Marseille Cepax Silo, France
Jun 12: Barcelona Para-Lel 62, Spain
Jun 13: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

