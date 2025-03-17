Stevie Wonder announced as final BST at Hyde Park headliner

Stevie Wonder will headline the American Express presents BST at Hyde Park festival on July 12.



The legendary singer/songwriter will play the central London Royal park as part of his 2025 Love, Light & Song tour, returning to the site's Great Oak Stage for a third time, having previously headlined a night at the festival in 2016 and 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 21.

A full supporting cast for the day will be announced in due course.

Wonder, 74, has won 25 Grammy Awards - the most by any male solo artist - a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide since scoring his first US number one single, Fingertips, at the age of 13.

This year's American Express presents BST at Hyde Park festival celebrations kick off on June 27 with US pop star Olivia Rodrigo headlining the Great Oak Stage for the first time.



American country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan will headline on June 28 and 29, folk-pop star Noah Kahan will headline on July 4, and pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter will headline on July 5 and 6. On the festival's closing weekend, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will headline on July 11, Stevie Wonder will headline on July 12, and Jeff Lynne's ELO will headline on July 13, with the Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood in support.

Other support acts across the festival includes Beabadoobee, The Last Dinner Party, Girl in Red, Dermot Kennedy, Van Morrison and Grace Abrams.



For full details and tickets, visit the festival website.