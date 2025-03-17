Stevie Wonder announced as final BST at Hyde Park headliner

By ( Louder ) published

Legendary American funk/soul/R&B musician joins BST Hyde Park line-up on the same weekend as Neil Young and Jeff Lynne's ELO

Stevie Wonder
(Image credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image)

Stevie Wonder will headline the American Express presents BST at Hyde Park festival on July 12.

The legendary singer/songwriter will play the central London Royal park as part of his 2025 Love, Light & Song tour, returning to the site's Great Oak Stage for a third time, having previously headlined a night at the festival in 2016 and 2019.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 21.

A full supporting cast for the day will be announced in due course.

Wonder, 74, has won 25 Grammy Awards - the most by any male solo artist - a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. He has sold over 100 million albums worldwide since scoring his first US number one single, Fingertips, at the age of 13.

This year's American Express presents BST at Hyde Park festival celebrations kick off on June 27 with US pop star Olivia Rodrigo headlining the Great Oak Stage for the first time.

American country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan will headline on June 28 and 29, folk-pop star Noah Kahan will headline on July 4, and pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter will headline on July 5 and 6. On the festival's closing weekend, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will headline on July 11, Stevie Wonder will headline on July 12, and Jeff Lynne's ELO will headline on July 13, with the Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood in support.

Other support acts across the festival includes Beabadoobee, The Last Dinner Party, Girl in Red, Dermot Kennedy, Van Morrison and Grace Abrams.

For full details and tickets, visit the festival website.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More about louder
Tobias Sammet Press 2025

"Bruce Dickinson, if you read this: call me!" Avantasia and Edguy frontman Tobias Sammett is a legend to power metal fans - so we got them to interview him for us
Jonathan Cain, Todd Jensen, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Journey founder Neal Schon perform during the Journey 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

"I was literally on fire for 4 ½ songs." Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has lucky escape as blaze breaks out below stage
Tobias Sammet Press 2025

"Bruce Dickinson, if you read this: call me!" Avantasia and Edguy frontman Tobias Sammett is a legend to power metal fans - so we got them to interview him for us
See more latest
Most Popular
Jonathan Cain, Todd Jensen, Deen Castronovo, Arnel Pineda, Jason Derlatka, and Journey founder Neal Schon perform during the Journey 50th Anniversary Tour at Moody Center on February 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
"I was literally on fire for 4 ½ songs." Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has lucky escape as blaze breaks out below stage
Peter Baumann
"Instrumental music is an expression that words can never capture." Former Tangerine Dream member Peter Baumann to release first new solo album for nine years
Rush posing for a photo in 2007
Rush got emails "from all kinds of drummers" minutes after the death of Neil Peart
Radiohead
Are Radiohead getting ready to do something big in 2025? A new business linked to the band members' names suggests so
The Pinepple Thief
The Pineapple Thief and TesseracT to headline this year's Be Prog! My Friend festival in Barcelona
David Draiman of the band Disturbed performs during The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour at Little Caesars Arena on March 10, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.
Disturbed pyrotechnics damage famous Chicago Bulls championship banners during hometown show
Gene Simmons of KISS performs during KISS: End of the Road World Tour at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cloudy with a chance of hard rock. Watch Kiss star Gene Simmons take a stint as a weatherman on Los Angeles TV station
Zakk Wylde on a couch
"As soon as you hear it it's just, 'Wow'. The simplicity of it and how powerful it is." Watch Zakk Wylde reveal his five favourite riffs of all time - and his opinion on what makes a truly great guitar riff
Iron Maiden in 2025
Iron Maiden unveil details of official documentary
Bryan Ferry &amp; Amelia Barratt
Bryan Ferry and performance artist Amelia Barratt share new video for title track of upcoming art rock album Loose Talk