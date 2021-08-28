Rain, That Joe Payne, warmrain and more to play at Fusion: Without A Fight

UK melodic prog rockers Rain, who feature former members of IQ and Frost*, will headline Fusion: Not Without A Fight, an all day prog event from the Fusion Festival team which takes place at their Stourport Civicv Centre HQ on September 12.

Joining them on the bill are That Joe Payne, IT, Red Bazar featuring Tiger Moth Tales' mainstay Peter Jones, The Emerald Dawn and Pink Floyd covers act Equinox. The all-seated event kicks off at midday and runs through to 9pm. Tickets cost just £30 whilst you can pay just £10 to watch a live stream.

The event, for which the organisers stress "there will be MORE than ample safety precautions put in place", is also being used to launch the Gig Juice app, a free app which is being hailed as "a must have for all live music fans".

"It is, basically, a one-stop shop for all things live music - venues, promoters, festivals, bands can sign up for free and share any news, music, gig dates, merch, promotions and basically anything," explains Fusion promoter Steve Gould, the brains behind the app. "For punters, the ultimate aim is to enable it to search venues in your local area for live music taking place and present you with a list of available gigs within your immediate area.

"Obviously, the success of this app is solely dependent on people getting involved. We truly believe this app, once people take it onboard and realise its potential, will align the live music scene... well, that's what we're looking to achieve with it. We are giving everybody £25 of free credits to use as they wish and ultimately, although most of this info is already 'out there', we want GigJuice to be the goto app for anyone into live music, whoever or wherever they are. Initially we are restricting it to UK and Ireland, but once established and the model is working, we are looking to take it worldwide."

Like everyone else Fusion has been hit hard by the pandemic, having been forced to postpone several times. Fusion 4 will now take place between March 4-6, headlined by Pure Reason Revolution, Lazuli and Franck Carducci and with performances from Galahad, Gandalf's Fist, John Hackett Band, The Far Meadow, Stuckfish and more.

Get tickets.

Gig Juice app info.