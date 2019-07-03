Stuckfish premiere promo video for new single The Bridge with Prog

UK prog rockers Stuckfish have premiered the video for their new single The Bridge with Prog. It's the first new music to be aired from the band's forthcoming new studio album The Watcher, the follow-up to 2018's Calling.

"This new single, The Bridge, represents our desire to tell stories with our songs and create an ongoing narrative," Stuckfish guitarist Ade Fisher tells Prog. "We've kept with the melodic style but the new album we are working on, due for release end of September, is more progressive than our previous album, Calling.

"Most of the new songs are darker than The Bridge but we just liked its dreamlike quality and thought it would have wide appeal...at least we hope so. A fan has already called it 'The best of Genesis reborn', which we are obviously delighted with.We can't wait to unleash our new album, The Watcher onto the prog domain."

For more information check out the band's website.