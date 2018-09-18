England and Focus head up new-look three-day Fusion Festival

70s British prog rockers England, Dutch pioneers Focus and modern day UK proggers IO Earth will headline next year's Fusion Festival, which takes place at Stourport Civic Centre from March 22-24.

"You will notice we have the legendary England performing on the Saturday night," organiser Steve Gould tells Prog. "This is the first time this incarnation of the band have played together for 42 years apparently (3 out of the original 4 members will be appearing and the 4th will make an appearance at some point in the set, or so I'm told). And they're presenting Garden Shed for the first time, in its entirety, so feel quite privileged that we are part of quite a historic event!"

Fusion began last year as a one-day event headlined by Godsticks. This year's full line up is as follows:

Friday March 22 (6.45pm-midnight)

Focus, The Gift, Hey Jester

Saturday 23 (11.45am-midnight)

England, The Book Of Genesis, Dec Burke, Final Coil, I Am The Manic Whale, Encircled, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate

Sunday 24 (11.45am-9pm)

IO Earth, Franck Carducci Band, Circu5, Spiral Key, Emperor Norton, Leafblade.

Weekend tickets cost £50. Tickets for Friday are £20, Saturday £25 and Sunday £20. All tickets are available here.