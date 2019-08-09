Lazuli announce UK tour dates for March 2020

French prog rockers Lazuli have announced a run of UK tour dates for March next year. The dates include the band's appearance at Stourport's Fusion Festival. Lazuli are currently working on their latest album, the follow-up to 2018's Saison 8.

"We are always so happy to return to the UK," singer Dominique Leonetti tells Prog. "This time we come, among others, with all songs from our new album which will be released in the New Year. It'll be a special album for all our fans...”

Lazuli will play:

Chepstow Drill Hall - March 14 (supported by Midnight Sun)

Southampton 1865 - 15

Liverpool The Cavern Club - 17

Glasgow Ivory Blacks - 18

Newcastle Think Tank - 19

Stourport Fusion Festival - 20

London 229 Venue 2 - 21

Tickets go on sale via the venues on Monday August 12th.