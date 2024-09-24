Queens Of The Stone Age announce first live dates since Josh Homme's emergency surgery

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their first shows since cancelling this year's remaining North American plans last month so that frontman Josh Homme could recuperate from emergency surgery.

The End Is Nero tour was initially curtailed in early July, when eight festival shows were cancelled as Homme returned home for the surgery. Subsequently, the band pulled out of another seven European festival dates scheduled for August.

The new run of dates kicks off with a pair of shows at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, on June 10 and 11 next year, and wraps up with a performance at Chicago, IL's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Replacements for the cancelled shows in Bridgeport, CT; Memphis, TN; and Mexico City have not been scheduled. Full dates below.

In cancelling the shows last month, the band released a statement saying, “QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care throughout the remainder of the year. Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

In 2010, Homme experienced complications while undergoing surgery on his leg, and was required to spend three months in bed recuperating. In April 2023, he revealed that he'd undergone another bout of surgery after being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Jun 10: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Jun 11: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Jun 18: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Jun 20: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI

Jun 21: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Tickets are on sale now.